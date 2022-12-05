NEPRA conducts hearing on coal supply guidelines for power plants

ISLAMABAD: Chairman NEPRA in a hearing over guidelines for coal supply to coal-power plants said that new coal companies being encouraged, ARY News reported on Monday.

Chairing hearing of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on guidelines for coal supply to power plants, chairman NEPRA said that the prime minister has been recommended to constitute the Coal Power Purchasing Authority.

“Everything is difficult in government sector, we know the state of our government sectors,” NEPRA head said.

Pre-qualification condition was proposed in the hearing for coal suppliers.

Coal suppliers demanded in the hearing for permission to supply coal at multiple rates.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan had a total installed power generation capacity of 43,775 MW on 30 June 2022. Which included 26,683 MW thermal, 10,635 MW hydroelectric, 1,838 MW wind, 530 MW solar, 369 MW bagasse and 3,620 MW nuclear.

Recently the 660 MW of 1320MW Thar Coal Block-1 Power Plant by Shanghai Electric, was successfully synchronized with the National Grid.

According to a tweet retweeted by the Federal Minister for Power, the other 660 MW unit will also be connected to the national grid on Monday (Dec 5) after which both units will collectively start contributing 1,320 MWs electricity to the national grid.

