NEPRA conducts hearing for KE’s utility-scale solar projects

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) conducted hearings on K-Electric’s (KE) two utility-scale solar projects—a 150 MW project at Deh Metha Gar and a 120 MW project at Deh Halkani in Sindh.

“These initiatives are part of KE’s ambitious plan to integrate 1,300 MW of renewable energy into its generation portfolio by 2030, aiming to reduce reliance on imported fuels and enhance energy affordability,” the power utility said.

The Deh Metha Gar and Deh Halkani projects secured the lowest tariff bids in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector at PKR 9.8 per unit (approximately 3.4 US cents) from Kot Addu Power Company Limited (KAPCO).

“Projected annual savings of PKR 3.412 billion annually and PKR 86.897 billion over a period of 25 years are expected from these projects. KE submitted auction evaluation reports for both these projects leading to the hearing held on Tuesday.”

Moonis Alvi, CEO of K-Electric, emphasised the transformative potential of these projects. “These initiatives have set a new benchmark for cost-effective renewable energy in Pakistan,” he said.

“Our transparent bidding process reflects KE’s dedication to a cleaner, more affordable energy future while addressing the energy trilemma of sustainability, affordability, and reliability. We now await NEPRA’s final approval to begin building a sustainable future where clean energy is accessible to all.”