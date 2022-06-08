NEPRA fixes electricity tariff by Rs24.82 per unit for FY22-23

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has fixed the electricity tariff at Rs24.82 per unit for the fiscal year of 2022-23 after a massive hike of Rs7.91 per unit, ARY News reported.

With the new hike, the one-unit price of electrifying has gone up from Rs16.91 to Rs24.82. The depreciation of the rupee and rising oil prices in the international market have been cited as reasons for the electricity tariff hike.

According to the statement, Nepra has fixed the national average tariff for the financial year 2022-23 at Rs24.82 per unit, which is Rs7.91 per unit higher than the previous average tariff.

The statement further said that the authority determines the new tariff based on the distribution and transmission losses and in terms of revenue of different distribution companies. The NEPRA in its press release said that the estimated cost of capacity cost including NTDC and HVDC is Rs1366 billion.

Earlier, K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi, submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking another hike of Rs4.86 in tariff under fuel adjustment charges.

According to the request, the power utility has requested an increase of Rs4.52 from January to March 2022 and a rupee 0.36 for April.

The national power regulator will take up the KE’s plea for a hearing on June 12, 2022.

