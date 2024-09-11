NEPRA fines KE over electrocution cases

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) imposed a Rs 10 million fine on K-Electric (KE) over the electrocution incidents in Karachi from 2022 to 2023 that resulted in the deaths of 33 citizens.

As per the details, the NEPRA rejected K-Electric’s response to the show-cause notice and imposed the fine. The regulatory body directed K-Electric to deposit the fine amount in a designated bank within 15 days.

The NEPRA has directed K-Electric to pay Rs3.5 million in compensation to the heirs of each affected family.

Additionally, the authority has directed K-Electric to provide a job to one of the heirs of Muhammad Aslam, one of the victims.

Meanwhile, K-Electric maintained that no negligence was found on its part in 32 electrocution-related.

“NEPRA Authority’s investigation report found no negligence on KE’s part in 32 out of 33 electrocution-related incidents that occurred in Karachi between July 2022 and June 2023. The utility has been fined for an unsatisfactory response in one incident. The company will revert on the report after thoroughly reviewing it,” the K-Electric said.