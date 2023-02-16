NEPRA forms probe committee on countrywide power breakdown

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has formed a probe committee on January 23 countrywide power breakdown, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The NEPRA formed a five-member committee to probe into January 23 probe committee. The spokesperson said that the probe committee will present its report within 15 days.

The authority had taken notice of the massive power breakdown and sought clarification from National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC), K-Electric, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and power distribution companies (DISCOs).

After receiving unsatisfactory replies from the institutions, the authority formed a probe committee.

On January 23, several parts of the country including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Quetta had plunged into darkness as a high-tension electricity supply line between Quetta and Guddu caused a major power breakdown.

Comments