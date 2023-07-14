NEPRA hikes base power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has hiked the base power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit for the fiscal year 2023-24, ARY News reported on Friday.

The authority forwarded its decision regarding the recommended hike in base power tariff to the federal government for final approval. The base tariff of the electricity will be increased from Rs24.82 per unit to Rs29.78 per unit after the recommended hike.

The NEPRA spokesperson said that the federal cabinet will decide whether the hike in power tariff will be implemented in phases or not.

Last year, the federal government hike the base power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit for FY2022-23 in three phases. The officials said that the base tariff hike should not be meant an increase in the basic price of electricity or an adjustment.

READ: Govt set to hike power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit

In a relevant development today, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified an increase of Rs1.44 per unit in the power tariff for K-Electric (KE) consumers on monthly fuel adjustment charges.

According to the notification issued by the power regulator authority, the hike in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers was approved on account of fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for May.

In a notification issued on Friday, the regulator said it had “decided to allow (Rs1.44 per unit) positive fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for May, to be passed on to the consumers in their monthly bills of July”.

Meanwhile, the increase in electricity tariff will not be applicable to lifeline consumers, the notification stated.