NEPRA hikes electricity tariff for KE consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday approved Rs1.55 per unit increase in electricity price for consumers of K-Electric (KE), ARY News reported.

According to details, the power regulatory authority approved Rs1.55 per unit hike in electricity tariff in the wake of the previous fiscal year’s second quarterly adjustment.

The additional amount will be received from KE consumers from May to July 2023. The NEPRA announced the decision on a petition filed by the federal government seeking equal tariff across the country.

Earlier in May, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved an Rs3.70 per unit hike in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers on monthly fuel adjustment charges.

The hike in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers was approved on account of fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for March.

The power tariff hike for KE consumers will only be implemented on the bills of May, meanwhile, the increase in electricity tariff will not be applicable to lifeline consumers.

The hike in power tariffs has been attributed to the rising costs of electricity production and distribution. The country has been experiencing frequent power outages and load shedding, causing immense inconvenience to citizens and businesses alike.

In a separate order, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority approved an increase in the price of electricity by Rs0.34 per unit on account of a monthly fuel adjustment.

The increase in electricity tariff will be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers and KE users. The cost will be charged into May bills, the power regulator said.