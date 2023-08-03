NEPRA hikes Gwadar coal power plant tariff by 182 pct

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has enhanced Gwadar Coal Power Plant tariff by 182 percent, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The power tariff of 300 MW Gwadar plant has been enhanced massively from 7.9 rupees per unit to 22.34 rupees.

The estimated cost of the power plant has reached to 103 billion rupees with an increase of 145 pct.

The power regulator has forwarded its decision over the application of the Chinese power company to the federal government.

NEPRA has termed the devaluation of rupee exchange rate in comparison to dollar as major reason of the hike in the tariff.

“The early power tariff was determined over Rs 105 per dollar exchange rate. The new tariff has been determined over Rs 287 to dollar’s rate.”

Gwadar Coal Power Plant cost has reached to 103 billion rupees from early estimated cost of 42 billion, with an increase of 145 pct.

The 300 megawatts coal-fired Gwadar power plant would cater the needs of some 150,000 people of Gwadar under the 2050 Master Plan of the city. The power plant of independent power producer is one of the key energy projects on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).