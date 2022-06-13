Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs3.99 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday hiked power tariff by Rs3.99 per unit in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the NEPRA, the increase was made under fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for the month of April, following demand from CPPAG for a hike of Rs4.05 per unit.

It said that the NEPRA held a public hearing on the FCA on 31 May 2022.

The FCA for March was charged at Rs2.86 per unit and the fuel adjustment charges for April are higher than the previous month by Rs1.13 per unit.

“The increase of Rs3.99 will only be applicable for June bills,” it said and added that it will be charged from all consumers of DISCOS except life-line consumers while it will also not be applicable for K-Electric users.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has already fixed the power tariff at Rs24.82 per unit for the fiscal year of 2022-23 after a massive hike of Rs7.91 per unit.

With the new hike, the one-unit price of electrifying has gone up from Rs16.91 to Rs24.82. The depreciation of the rupee and rising oil prices in the international market have been cited as reasons for the electricity tariff hike.

According to the statement, Nepra has fixed the national average tariff for the financial year 2022-23 at Rs24.82 per unit, which is Rs7.91 per unit higher than the previous average tariff.

The statement further said that the authority determines the new tariff based on the distribution and transmission losses and in terms of revenue of different distribution companies. The NEPRA in its press release said that the estimated cost of capacity cost including NTDC and HVDC is Rs1366 billion.

