NEPRA imposes fine of Rs.0.1 million on HESCO

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a daily fine on the Hyderabad Electric Supply Corporation (HESCO) in proportion to the duration of daily load shedding.

According to NEPRA’s decision, HESO will have to pay a daily fine of Rs 0.1 million in proportion to the days of load shedding. This decision is effective from April 4, 2024, to date. “HESCO is resorting to load shedding instead of reducing feeder losses,” NEPRA decision.

NEPRA also accused HESCO of using various tactics to conceal line losses and stated that HESCO failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding load shedding.

NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) is the regulatory body in Pakistan responsible for overseeing the electric power sector. It was established to ensure the development of the power sector in a manner that is efficient, competitive, and in line with the needs of the country. NEPRA regulates the generation, transmission, and distribution of electric power.

NEPRA’s primary functions include issuing licenses to power generation, transmission, and distribution companies, setting tariffs for electric power, and ensuring compliance with safety and performance standards. By doing so, it aims to promote a stable and secure power supply in Pakistan. NEPRA also plays a role in resolving disputes and addressing consumer grievances related to electric power services.

NEPRA’s efforts are crucial for the development of Pakistan’s power sector, focusing on sustainability, efficiency, and consumer protection. It works to balance the interests of power companies and consumers while ensuring the overall health of the power sector.

HESCO (Hyderabad Electric Supply Company) is a power distribution company responsible for supplying electricity to consumers in its designated area, which includes parts of Sindh province. HESCO is one of the distribution companies under the umbrella of power sector entities in Pakistan. It plays a vital role in managing the distribution network and ensuring electricity supply to its consumers.

HESCO’s operations involve managing the distribution infrastructure, metering, billing, and collection of electricity charges from consumers. It also works on improving efficiency, reducing losses, and enhancing service delivery to its consumers. Like other distribution companies, HESCO faces challenges related to power shortages, losses in distribution, and revenue collection.

HESCO’s performance impacts the electricity supply situation in its service area, affecting domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers. Efforts to improve distribution efficiency and service quality are ongoing, aiming to better serve the consumers in HESCO’s operational area.