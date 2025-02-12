NEPRA likely to slash electricity prices across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is set to hear a request, which will likely decrease the electricity prices across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The power companies have filed a petition seeking a reduction of Rs 52.12 billion in the tariff, which is part of the second quarterly adjustment for the current fiscal year.

The request includes a reduction of Rs. 50.66 billion in capacity charges, Rs. 2.66 billion in transmission and distribution losses, and Rs. 2.69 billion in operation and maintenance expenses.

If approved, the reduced tariff will be applicable from October to December 2024 and will also be reflected in the electricity bills.

NEPRA will review the request and submit its decision to the federal government for approval. Once approved, the reduced tariff will be implemented, providing relief to electricity consumers across the country.

Last month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued a notification announcing a 20-paise per unit increase in electricity prices.

According to reports, the increase in electricity prices was part of the quarterly adjustment for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. According to the notification, consumers will bear an additional burden of Rs1.18 billion in electricity prices.

NEPRA had previously finalized the July to September quarterly adjustment and sent the decision to the government.

The increase in electricity prices will be applicable for December 2024 only. However, the adjustment will not apply to lifeline and prepaid electricity consumers. Additionally, under the winter package, consumers using extra electricity will also be exempted from this quarterly adjustment.