NEPRA makes use of Thar Coal mandatory for coal power plants

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has made use of Thar Coal mandatory for coal-power plants, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The electric power regulator has issued guidelines to the coal-power plants.

“The power plants would have to see availability of coal from Thar before coal import,” the NEPRA guidelines read.

“Independent Power Producers (IPPs) will inform their six months’ requirement of coal to Thar Coal Energy Board,” NEPRA instructed. “In case of non-availability of required coal, they will be eligible to import it.”

The coal will be purchased and sold in Pakistani rupee, power regulator said. “Minimum coal import order will not be lesser than 5,000 tons,” it added.

The regulatory authority had earlier asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to set up a coal authority to deal with coal imports for consumption in coal-fired power plants.

According the NEPRA revised guidelines for procurement of coal on spot basis from various sources, the regulator has noted that coal-fired power plants shall ensure that coal procurements are conducted fairly and transparently.

Comments