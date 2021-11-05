NEPRA notifies Rs1.68 per unit increase in power tariffs to now Rs15.36

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has Friday notified an Rs1.68 hike in power unit price that will now cost at an estimated Rs15.36 across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The power regulatory has issued a notification to that effect citing federal government’s directives behind the move. The surge in the basic unit tariff has been approved after the federal government asked for it, said NEPRA.

After the hike today, the basic power unit will cost about Rs15.36 but people using less than 200 units a month shall remain exempt from this hike, said NEPRA. It said the price will be effective for all the consumers including K Electric and it will be implemented after the federal government has issued its notification.

With the hike announced today, Rs135 billion more will have to be borne collectively by the consumers in their power utility bills.

Govt hikes petrol, diesel prices by over Rs8 per litre

Separately earlier today, the government jacked up the prices of petrol and diesel by more than Rs8 per litre.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been hiked by Rs8.03 to Rs145.82 per litre while that of high-speed diesel by Rs8.14 to Rs142.62 per litre.

Likewise, the price of light diesel has gone up by Rs5.72 per litre and it will now cost Rs114.07/litre while the rate of kerosene oil has been pushed up by Rs6.27 to Rs116.53 per litre.