NEPRA notifies Rs2.75 per unit hike in power tariff ahead of Eidul Fitr

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday notified Rs2.75 per unit increase in the uniform electricity rate for all consumers across the country, including Karachi, ARY News reported.

This hike is part of the second quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) mechanism designed to offset the financial pressures on power companies.

The hike will apply to all electricity users except “lifeline consumers”, who use less than 100 units monthly.

The new tariff would be in effect for the upcoming three months, imposing a significant burden on consumers amounting to Rs85.2 billion.

This increase, which will show up in the electricity bills for April, May, and June, is the result of several factors ‘influencing’ the operational costs of the power industry. The NEPRA stated that the tariff revision was mostly due to growing fuel prices and maintenance costs.

To lighten the load on low-consumption households, NEPRA has granted an exemption from tariff increase to lifeline customers who use up to 50 units.

Earlier in February, the NEPRA hiked Rs7.5 per unit in the price of electricity as part of the fuel price adjustment (FCA).

According to NEPRA , the power sector’s regulatory authority approved increase in the electricity tariff by Rs7.5 per kilowatt hour (kWh) under the head FCA of January 2024 and this hike in power tariff will be charged to power consumers during the month of March 2024.