31.9 C
Karachi
Monday, April 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

NEPRA notifies Rs4.92 per unit hike

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday notified an increase of Rs4.92 per unit under monthly fuel adjustment, ARY News reported.

The power regulatory body hiked the price for February which would be charged from the consumers from the bills of April 2024.

The NEPRA has issued a notification in this regard according to which the hike would not be applicable on consumers of K-Electric and lifeline.

Read More: NEPRA okays Rs2.75 tariff hike for three months

Earlier on March 28, the NEPRA approved an increase of Rs2.75 in the electricity tariff applicable from April across the country under fuel price adjustment (FCA).

The power regulatory body forwarded its decision to the federal government for notifying the hike in the power tariff.

After the notification, the new tariff would be in effect for the upcoming three months, imposing a significant burden on consumers amounting to Rs85.2 billion.

The decision was made with NEPRA’s approval of the fiscal year 2023–24 second-quarter adjustment. Distribution Companies (Discos) requested a higher increase of Rs4.43 per unit; however, NEPRA decided to go with the Rs2.75 hike.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.