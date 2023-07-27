NEPRA notifies Rs7.5 per unit hike in base power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday notified a massive increase in the base tariffs of electricity by up to Rs7.50 per unit at the request of the federal government.

In a notification, the power regulatory authority said the new tariffs would be effective from July 1, 2023.

The lifeline consumers will be exempted from the recent power tariff hike. The protected consumers using 200 units in a month will not be affected from the base tariff hike.

The power tariff will be increased to Rs16.48 per unit after the hike of Rs3 for consumers using up to 100 units in a month.

According to the notification, for consuming 101 to 200 units, the tariff was increased by Rs4, taking it to Rs22.95 per unit.

Similarly, the power tariff has been increased by Rs5 for users consuming 201 to 300 units, taking it to Rs27.14 per unit.

For consuming 301 to 400 units, the tariff was jacked up by by Rs6.5, taking it to Rs32.03 per unit. For consuming 401 to 500 units, the power tariff will be increased by Rs7.5, taking it to Rs35.24 per unit

For consuming 501 to 600 units, the tariff will be increased by Rs7.5, taking it to Rs36.66 per unit

For consuming more than 700 units, the power tariff will be increased by Rs7.5, taking it to Rs42.72 per unit. After the inclusion of sales tax, Rs50.41 per unit will be charged at maximum.

The per unit electricity cost, Rs3.95, will remain same for the lifeline consumers using 50 units in a month.

The per unit electricity cost, Rs7.74, will remain same for the lifeline consumers using 51 to 100 units in a month.