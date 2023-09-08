NEPRA notifies surge in electricity tariff

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved the increase in tariff for electricity consumers by Rs 0.46 per unit, ARY News reported.

As per the issued notification, the power regulatory authority approved the increase in power tariff under fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for the month of July.

The notification stated that the surge in power tariff would be applied to the bills of September, meanwhile, the hike will not be applicable to Lifeline and K Electric customers.

Earlier to this, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) positively nodded to a relief plan of Rs 15 billion, aiming to give financial relief to electricity consumers in Pakistan.

Sources close to the matter revealed that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) played a pivotal role in securing this relief from the IMF, adding that the FBR has exceeded expectations by collecting an impressive amount of Rs 20 billion in excess taxes.

The IMF’s decision to grant the relief of Rs15 billion – aimed at relieving the financial burden on electricity consumers – is a testament to the commendable performance of the FBR.

It underscores the tireless efforts of key figures in the caretaker government, including Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, and Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali.

The relief package is expected to provide substantial benefits to consumers with up to 200 units of electricity consumption.

Sources suggest that consumers falling within this category can anticipate relief ranging from Rs 3 to Rs 4 per unit on their electricity bills.

Furthermore, there will be provisions for delayed payments, ensuring that these consumers do not face penalties for late payments.

However, the IMF set a condition that the consumers exceeding 400 units of electricity consumption will not be eligible for this relief.

Sources claimed that the final approval for deferred payments and the relief package will be granted by the Federal Cabinet.