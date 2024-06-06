Nepra okays another Rs3.33 per unit hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase of Rs3.3 per unit in the power tariff for the consumers of power distribution companies (DISCOs) except K-electric.

According to NEPRA, the tariff hike on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers.

As a result of the latest hike in electricity prices, consumers will face higher electricity bills in June.

On Tuesday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) hiked the per unit price of electricity by Rs3.76 per unit on account of quarterly fuel adjustment.

According to a notification issued by the power regulator, the increase will be applicable for three months this year — June, July and August.

Furthermore, this tariff hike will add an additional burden of Rs 46.61 billion on electricity consumers and will also be applicable to K-electric consumers.

Furthermore, this tariff hike will add an additional burden of Rs 46.61 billion on electricity consumers and will also be applicable to K-electric consumers.