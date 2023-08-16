NEPRA probes over-billing due to faulty electricity meters

LAHORE: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has launched an investigation into the issue of over-billing on faulty and slow-speed electricity meters, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to NEPRA officials, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) violated the law by allegedly issuing average bills to consumers.

NEPRA’s intervention follows reports of average charges being applied to technically sluggish meters, a violation of standard procedures.

LESCO customers, in some instances, have reportedly been billed for periods extending from six months up to a year, raising concerns over billing practices.

In response to numerous complaints, NEPRA has issued a show-cause notice to LESCO, demanding explanations for the alleged irregularities within 15 days.

Authorities have stated that the power supply company have to pay a fine of Rs 200 millions, if irregularities are found.

Moreover, NEPRA officials have highlighted that billing consumers for electricity theft spanning more than three months is also an excessive measure. The regulatory body has affirmed its intention to take appropriate action against those responsible, including the Sub-Divisional Meter (SDM) reader, if such practices persist.

In an effort to rectify the situation, LESCO has initiated corrective measures, focusing on customers who were erroneously overcharged for their electricity consumption.

NEPRA’s notice has prompted a swift response from LESCO, which is actively engaging with the regulatory body’s office.

Addressing the broader issue of faulty meters, NEPRA has proposed the implementation of a reduced tariff for customers using subpar meters over a twelve-month period, thereby alleviating the financial burden on affected consumers.