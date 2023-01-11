NEPRA reduces KE tariff by Rs7.43 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Wednesday announced reduction in power tariff by Rs7.43 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for November 2022.

The reduction in tariff was approved after the public hearing to consider the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee.

The decision would provide a relief of Rs10.61 billion to the power consumers, said Nepra.

However, this will not apply to lifeline customers, domestic customers using up to 300 units, agricultural customers or electric vehicle charging stations.

On the other hand, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a hike in power tariff by Rs0.19 per unit for rest of the country on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA).

The hike in tariff was approved after the public hearing to consider the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee.

The NEPRA has issued notification of the increases in electricity prices and the recent hike will be charged in the bills for January 2023, it added.

