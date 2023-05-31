NEPRA reduces power tariff for KE consumers

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric (KE) has filed an application with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to lower the power tariff on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of April 2023, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to K-Electric spokesperson, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) conducted a hearing regarding power tariff as a result of the hearing, it has been decided that the electricity rates for KE consumers will be reduced by Rs 0.5 per unit.

This reduction in electricity rates is expected to provide a total of Rs 72 million financial relief to the KE consumers.

However, the reduction in power tariff will not apply to the KE’s lifeline consumers.

According to the NEPRA, KE generated the power in April at a cost of Rs 23.03 per unit, while the cost of electricity received from the federal government remained at Rs 10.47 per unit.

Earlier this year, NEPRA announced to lower the power tariff by Rs10.80 per unit for the K-Electric consumers.

According to the notification issued by the NEPRA, the K-Electric power tariff was reduced due to the fuel cost adjustments (FCAs) in the month of December.

K-Electric has sought a tariff reduction of Rs10.26 per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) from NEPRA.

The notification said that the relief granted will not be applicable to lifeline customers, consumers up to 300 units, Agricultural Consumers and Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, meanwhile, the relief will only be applicable for one month.