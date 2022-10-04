NEPRA slaps Rs10 million fine on NTDC over 2021 breakdown

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs10 million on National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) for a power breakdown in September 2021.

In September 2021, Jamshoro Grid Station was tripped, causing partial suspension of electricity supply in the HESCO region and Karachi.

Sharing details of the decision, the NEPRA said that the fine on NTDC was imposed over its failure to provide adequate electric supply during September 2021 breakdown. “The NTDC took 2.33 hours to fully restore electricity from Jamshoro Grid Station.”

The NEPRA added that it issued a showcause notice to the body to probe the failure, but NTDC failed to reply within the given time.

On September 1, last year, several areas of Karachi faced power outages which were caused by the tripping of an extra high tension (EHT) transmission line in Sindh’s Jamshoro district, K-Electric said.

The Ministry of Energy said lightning struck the Jamshoro grid station at 4:09pm which damaged its isolator related to the circuits of the 220kV Jamshoro-Tando Mohammad Khan line.

