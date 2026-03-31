NEPRA tariff change drives sharp rise in electricity bills

Electricity consumers across Pakistan are facing a significant increase in monthly bills after fixed charges were linked to load rather than consumption.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved the new tariff, effective from January 2026, under which fixed charges are applied based on sanctioned load, following a request from the federal government.

Previously, fixed charges were based on monthly electricity consumption and applied only to consumers using more than 300 units. Under the old system, these charges ranged between Rs200 and Rs1,000.

Under the new tariff, fixed charges for domestic consumers are calculated on a per kilowatt load basis. Except for lifeline users, all domestic consumers are now subject to fixed charges, regardless of how little electricity they consume.

According to NEPRA’s approval, fixed charges across different domestic slabs have been set between Rs200 and Rs675 per kilowatt per month, applicable to both protected and non-protected consumers.

Under this formula, fixed charges depend on the consumer’s sanctioned load, leading to a noticeable increase in overall bills. For example, a consumer with a 5kW load could see fixed charges rise from Rs1,000 to as much as Rs3,375 per month.

Experts say that, following this change, even low-consumption users are being forced to pay higher bills, as a larger portion of the charges is now linked to load rather than usage.