NEPRA to take action against FESCO over electrocution cases

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has decided to issue show cause notice to Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) over negligence in installing mandatory safety tools, which led to many electrocution cases, ARY News reported.

The NEPRA, in its order, maintained that FESCO showed negligence towards earthing of high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) poles that led to many fatal incidents, hinting at taking strict action against Faisalabad’s distribution company.

Despite FESCO’s assurances to comply with standards to stop power leakage and adopt safety practices, the regulatory authority observed that the power firm’s responses were “far away from ground realities”.

The authority found contradictions in company’s clarifications as the steel structures for grounding of electricity poles “has become ineffective due to deterioration and change of moisture contents at the sites over the passage of time”.

It is pertinent to mention here that the FESCO’s negligence resulted in five electrocution incidents in 2020-21 six in 2021-22 and four in 2023.