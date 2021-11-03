NEPRA unveils winter package for electricity consumers

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to discourage the use of gas and encourage electricity consumption in the winter season, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday announced a winter package for electricity consumers.

The package was approved at the request of the energy ministry.

As per the incentive package, the consumers will be charged Rs12.96 per unit after the consumption of 300 units of electricity during the winter months.

The package will be applicable across the country from November 1, 2021, till February 28, 2022.

See NEPRA’s power tariff for various categories here.

Earlier this month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had approved Re0.69 per unit increase for the KE consumers in fuel charges adjustment (FCA).

“The Authority has approved FCA of Rs. 0.6890/kWh for the month of July 2021 having an impact of Rs. 1,355 million, to be recovered in the bills of November 2021,” a statement by Nepra said.

The hearing for these FCAs was held on Sep 2, 2021 and it is for the bills of July, said Nepra.

