Acting on directives from Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, the Power Division has formally asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to immediately scrap the newly introduced application fees for small-scale solar systems.

In a detailed memorandum, the division raised serious concerns over the NEPRA Prosumers Regulations 2026, which recently replaced the older 2015 net metering framework.

While the government acknowledges NEPRA’s broader efforts to streamline the power sector, officials stressed that these recent regulatory changes heavily penalize small residential consumers and require an urgent review to keep the country’s green energy transition on track.

Under the highly successful 2015 framework, solar applications of 25 kilowatts or less were processed quickly and directly by local Distribution Companies.

Everyday consumers did not need a formal NEPRA license or have to pay any application fees. This decentralized, free-of-charge process served as a powerful incentive for households and small businesses looking to switch to solar power.

However, the sweeping 2026 regulations have completely centralized the approval process under NEPRA and slapped application fees across the board, even on minor systems that were previously exempt. This abrupt policy shift has sparked severe backlash from industry stakeholders and green energy advocates, who argue the new rules simply create unnecessary bureaucratic and financial roadblocks.

During recent public hearings, the Private Power and Infrastructure Board strongly urged NEPRA to amend the new regulations and restore the original approval regime for small systems.

Major industry groups, including the Pakistan Solar Association, Primage Private Limited, the Pakistan Alternative Energy Association, and Siddiq Renewable Energy, have filed formal objections, warning that withdrawing approvals from local companies will severely stifle consumer progress.

Echoing these exact fears, the Power Division warned that forcing ordinary citizens to deal directly with NEPRA’s headquarters while paying extra fees will only create endless procedural delays. To save the national push toward alternative energy, the division has officially demanded that NEPRA immediately restore the decentralized local procedures and drop all application fees for solar projects of 25kW or less.