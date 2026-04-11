Netanyahu accuses Spain of 'hostility' towards Israel after blocking it from Gaza truce centre

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Spain on Friday of waging a diplomatic campaign against Israel after he barred Madrid from taking part in the work of a US‑led centre created to help stabilise post‑war Gaza.

Relations between Israel and Spain have deteriorated significantly since Madrid recognised a Palestinian state in 2024.

Both countries have withdrawn their ambassadors.

“I have instructed today to remove Spain’s representatives from the coordination centre in Kiryat Gat, after Spain has chosen repeatedly to stand against Israel,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

“Those who attack the State of Israel instead of confronting terrorist regimes will not be our partners in shaping the region’s future.”

The Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Kiryat Gat, a US-led initiative, was set up after the Gaza ceasefire took effect on October 10, with the goal of monitoring the truce and facilitating the flow of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory.

As part of the CMCC, military personnel and diplomats from several other countries including France, Britain and the United Arab Emirates are present and participate in meetings on security and humanitarian issues in Gaza, devastated by more than two years of war.

Representatives of Spain had also been taking part.

Earlier on Friday, Israel’s foreign ministry announced Israel had barred Spain from the centre.

“Israel will not remain silent in the face of those who attack us,” Netanyahu said.

“I am not prepared to tolerate this hypocrisy and hostility. I will not allow any country to conduct a diplomatic war against us without facing an immediate price,” he said, referring to the decision to bar Madrid from the CMCC.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel’s war on Gaza, following Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

He also opposed the US-Israeli war with Iran that began with strikes on February 28.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sarr has previously accused the Spanish government of “standing with tyrants” by opposing the US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

He also accused Spain of being “complicit in inciting genocide against Jews and war crimes” after it recognised a Palestinian state.

Later on Friday, two far-left ministers of the Spanish government hit back at Israel’s decision.

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz wrote on the social network Bluesky, attaching Netanyahu’s video statement: “All hostility towards war criminals and perpetrators of genocide, yes.”

Youth Minister Sira Rego also posted on Bluesky, saying: “We are not slandering, we are describing: you are a genocidal and criminal regime. And you will end up before the International Criminal Court.”

Israel had already barred both ministers from entering the country in September.

Spain only established diplomatic ties with Israel in 1986 following the death of dictator General Francisco Franco in 1975.

Under Franco, Spain avoided recognising Israel and maintained closer diplomatic ties with Arab states.