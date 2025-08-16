web analytics
Netanyahu has become a ‘problem’, says Danish PM

TOP NEWS

Copenhagen: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Saturday that Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has become a “problem”, adding she would try to put pressure on Israel over the Gaza war as her country currently holds the EU presidency.

“Netanyahu is now a problem in himself,” Frederiksen said in an interview with the Jyllands-Posten daily, adding that the Israeli government was going “too far.”

The centre right leader slammed the “absolutely appalling and catastrophic” humanitarian situation in Gaza and new settlement project in the occupied West Bank.

“We are one of the countries that wants to increase pressure on Israel, but we have not yet obtained the support of EU members,” she said.

Frederiksen added that she wanted to consider “political pressure, sanctions, whether against settlers, ministers, or even Israel as a whole,” referring to trade or research sanctions.

“We are not ruling anything out in advance. Just as with Russia, we are designing the sanctions to target where we believe they will have the greatest effect,” added Frederiksen, whose country is not among those who have said they will recognise the Palestinian state.

Israel’s offensive on Gaza has killed more than 61,430 Palestinians, mainly civilians, according to figures from Gaza’s health ministry.

