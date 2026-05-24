Netanyahu to hold security cabinet meeting on US-Iran deal

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will hold a security cabinet meeting this evening to discuss the emerging US-Iran deal, Israeli media reported.

“Netanyahu has told President Trump about his reservations over two clauses of the proposed agreement with Iran,” media report said. He expressed his concern over the Lebanon clause in the deal and pending talks over Iran’s nuclear programme, media reported.

The United States and Iran have reached close to an agreement, Axios revealing details on Sunday reported potential 60-day extension in ceasefire extension and what elements of the agreement had been accepted by both parties and which are expected to remain under negotiation.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that both parties are expected to sign would include concessions from both sides, with the possibility of extension during the 60-day period.

An important element of the deal is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Axios webside reported that the current draft of the MOU specifies that the Strait would be opened without tolls, and Iran would clear the mines it had deployed there.

The US would lift its blockade on Iranian ports and waive some sanctions it had imposed, allowing the country to sell oil freely.