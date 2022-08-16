The Sandman: Netflix accidentally releases ‘bonus footage’ of show

The streaming giant Netflix has seemed to accidentally release the unaired footage from the new TV series ‘The Sandman’.

The 10-episodic first season of the TV series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic book ‘The Sandman’ started streaming on the portal earlier this month, however, seems like there is more in the kitty for the legions.

Although Gaiman had earlier teased the subsequent season saying it is ‘all written and ready’, there was no official announcement made by Netflix about the development. But seems like the streamer has teased (or accidentally released) some additional unaired footage from season two of the fantasy drama series.

It happened so when a drag queen reaction show – ‘I Like To Watch’ – on the video platform YouTube mentioned the sequences which were not featured in the originally released season 1 of the series.

In a recent episode – which has now been made private on YouTube – the drag queens breakdown the Netflix series ‘The Sandman’, when they ended up sharing their thoughts on scenes which were not part of the launching season, one being the feature of “huge CGI cats using humans as their small playthings,” an adaptation from ‘A Dream of a Thousand Cats’.

Another scene which showed the footage of a story called ‘Calliope’ where Dream (Tom Sturridge) reunited with a former flame was not part of the released episodes either.

It is still unclear if the released footage is from season two, or the bonus production shot by the team as admitted by the showrunner Allan Heinberg. “We got a little greedy in the shooting of it,” he told reporters during the premiere. “Some of them, I think, will be available after we air.”

“It’s stuff that’s in the comics – there’s a lot more with the sleepy sickness patients, and Unity Kincaid, and things that pay off down the line. We managed to sneak some bits in later as well,” Heinberg explained.

‘The Sandman’ – developed by Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg – stars Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong, and Patton Oswalt in main roles.

