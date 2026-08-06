Netflix action thriller crowned one of 2026's biggest streaming hits

Originally debuting on April 24, 2026, Apex has proven to have remarkable staying power on the platform. Rather than fading after its opening weekend, the film maintained high global engagement, climbing into the upper echelon of Netflix’s official mid-year viewership charts.

The story follows Sasha (Charlize Theron), a grieving woman venturing alone into the Australian wilderness, only to be ambushed by Ben (Taron Egerton), a sadistic killer who gives his prey a brief head start before hunting them down.

How ‘Apex’ Stacks Up Against Other 2026 Releases

The lean, sub-100-minute runtime served as a major advantage, allowing high rewatchability and quick viewer turnaround. In Netflix’s mid-2026 global viewership reports, Apex comfortably landed among the top 5 most-watched films of the year—outperforming heavy-hitting competitors:

Netflix’s first half of 2026 was dominated by big-name stars and massive viewership.

Apex led the action charts with Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton starring in a survival thriller. The film pulled in 129 million views and landed in the Top 5 for H1 2026.

In family animation, Swapped featuring Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple performed even better with around 130 million views.

Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man brought back Cillian Murphy for a historical drama special. It drew roughly 64 million views, making it one of the platform’s biggest drama debuts this year.

What Made ‘Apex’ a Breakout Hit?

Industry observers point to three key factors driving the movie’s runaway performance:

Proven Action Star Power: Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road, The Old Guard) reasserted her status as a premier action lead, matched by Taron Egerton (Kingsman, Carry-On) operating in an unusual villainous role. Lean Pacing: At 95 minutes, the plot bypasses unnecessary filler, delivering tight, non-stop survival tension. Cultural Momentum: The film’s signature countdown sequence—featuring The Chemical Brothers’ iconic track “Go”—became a viral trend across social platforms like Spotify and Shazam.

Apex is currently available to stream globally on Netflix.