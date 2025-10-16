Netflix and Spotify to stream video podcasts in new partnership

Spotify video podcasts will soon be available on Netflix through a new partnership between the two streaming services.

This collaboration will feature a curated selection of shows from Spotify Studios and The Ringer in Netflix’s catalog, including titles like The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Zach Lowe Show, The McShay Show, The Rewatchables, and Conspiracy Theories.

Scheduled to launch in early 2026 for U.S. viewers, it will later expand to other markets as the partnership develops. The move comes as video podcasts gain popularity, with YouTube currently leading the space. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos mentioned the idea in April 2025, pointing to growing demand for the format.

Lauren Smith, Netflix VP of content licensing and programming strategy, said, “At Netflix, we’re always looking for new ways to entertain our members. This curated selection introduces fresh voices and perspectives, making Netflix’s lineup more exciting than ever.”

Read More: Nvidia unveils DGX Spark, world’s tiniest supercomputer

Roman Wasenmüller, Spotify’s VP and head of podcasts, described it as “a new chapter for podcasting,” adding, “Together with Netflix, we’re expanding discovery and offering fans a new way to experience their favorite stories.”