Netflix announces AI jobs during Hollywood strike

OTT platform Netflix is looking up to Artificial Intelligence to produce “great content” as Hollywood remains at a standstill because of actors and writers’ strikes.

The streaming service announce AI jobs with exuberant salaries. It is hiring a product manager for its machine learning platform with a yearly salary between $300,000 to $900,000.

Netflix, in the job listing, mentioned that they will use the machine learning platform to “create great content”.

The OTT platform is looking to step up its game in the gaming industry as they are hiring a technical director for generative AI. The position comes with a whopping $650,000 yearly salary.

The streaming platform is using artificial intelligence for its reality show ‘Deep Fake Love‘. The technology scans the viewers’ faces and makes “deepfakes” whereas the generative AI generates dialogues and themes.

Movie and television production has effectively shut down in the United States since thousands of members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) walked off the job on July 14, joining the writers, who have been on strike for weeks.

Both guilds are demanding better pay and job security, as well as safeguards against the threat posed by artificial intelligence as they pursue the first industry-wide walkout in 63 years.