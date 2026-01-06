Netflix announces BTS documentary on Stranger Things finale

Although Stranger Things has reached its conclusion, Netflix is giving fans one last chance to step inside the world of the hit series.

On Monday, January 5, the streaming platform announced One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, a standalone documentary on the making of the franchise’s final installment.

Directed by Martina Radwan, the film promises an intimate behind-the-scenes look at how the beloved series came to an end.

The documentary is “a sweeping behind-the-scenes chronicle that follows the cast, creators and crew as they bring the final season to life—and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever,” per a synopsis from the streamer.

In a joint statement, the Duffer Brothers – series creators and twins Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer – said the documentary was designed not only for longtime fans but also for anyone curious about how a large-scale television production is made.

“Growing up in Durham, North Carolina, we dreamed of becoming filmmakers—but Hollywood felt impossibly far away. Everything changed when we watched the behind-the-scenes documentaries for The Lord of the Rings — on-the-ground films that showed the real nuts and bolts of how a massive production actually gets made,” they said.

The documentary is set to arrive on Netflix on Monday, January 12. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is now streaming in full following the December 31 release of the series finale.