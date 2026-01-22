Netflix announces collaboration with MAPPA Studios

Netflix collaborates with Japanese studio MAPPA Studios.

In recent news, Netflix announced its partnership with Japanese animation studio MAPPA Studio. It further confirmed its collaboration with new anime projects that will stream exclusively on the platform.

The agreement builds on previous collaborations between Netflix and MAPPA, which have included titles such as Ranma 1/2 and Kakegurui.

Under the new arrangement, the companies will work together across multiple stages of production, with Netflix also supporting the development of related merchandise for upcoming titles.

President and CEO of MAPPA, Manabu Otsuka, addressed the announcement by highlighting the studio’s approach to creative and business independence.

“We have worked with Netflix on various projects in the past, but this expanded partnership is based on MAPPA’s core belief in being an independent studio both creatively and in business”.

He added that Japanese animation studios must take the lead across all stages of development and distribution. “MAPPA is committed to deepening our collaboration with Netflix, aiming for a long-term, win-win partnership.”

Vice President of Content at Netflix Japan, Kaata Sakamoto, also commented on the collaboration, pointing to MAPPA’s production track record and Netflix’s global reach.

“MAPPA is a remarkable studio that has continuously taken on bold challenges and achieved unprecedented forms of expression. At Netflix, we also value the passion and dedication of creators”.

Sakamoto continued, “By combining MAPPA’s unique approach to anime production with Netflix’s global reach and the courage to take risks, which is essential to creating compelling content, we hope to further expand the possibilities of anime. We are fully committed to delivering new works and excitement to fans around the world”.

