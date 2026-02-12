Netflix announces date of famous rom-com series 'XO, Kitty'

Netflix confirmed the third instalment of XO, KItty and revealed the images from the season.

The famous streaming platform “Netflix” confirmed the release date of the rom-com series XO, Kitty. It followed a teen matchmaker, Kitty Song Covey, played by Anna Cathcart, and will return with eight 30-minute episodes, maintaining its established format. Created by Jenny Han and showrun and written by Valentina Garza, the new season centres on Kitty’s senior year at KISS. The series will release on April 2.

According to the official logline, “She’s going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea and make big decisions about her future”.

They continued, “And she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho. For real this time. But when surprise revelations throw her plans, and relationships, of course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected”.

Returning cast members include Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Regan Aliyah as Juliana and Hojo Shin as Jiwon. Peter Thurnwald, Joshua Lee, Sasha Bhasin, Michael K. Lee, Philippe Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo, Han Bi Ryu and Sunny Oh also reprise their roles as series regulars.

Previously, it was reported that three new cast members have joined the series: Sule Thelwell as Marius, Soy Kim as Yisoo and Christine Hwang as Gigi.

XO, Kitty began as a spinoff of the To All the Boys film franchise, based on Han’s bestselling book series. In 2018, Netflix stated that To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was one of its “most viewed original films ever.” The series has continued that momentum, with Season 2 debuting at No. 2 on the English TV List with 14.2 million views.

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and executive produced by Garza, Han, Bradley Gardner and Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment.