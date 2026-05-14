Fans of KPop Demon Hunters are about to experience the hit animated musical in a whole new way.

Netflix announced during its May 13 upfront presentation that the streaming giant is partnering with AEG Presents to launch a global concert tour inspired by the blockbuster animated film.

The live experience will bring the world of HUNTR/X and its music to audiences around the globe.

“There’s a reason so many of the most electrifying moments in KPop Demon Hunters happen during HUNTR/X’s sold-out concerts,” an official release stated. “Only a crowd that loud and united can generate enough Honmoon love to hold the demon realm at bay. Soon you will be able to feel that golden energy in real life.”

While tour dates, ticket information and city stops have not yet been announced, excitement is already building among fans eager to see the film’s music performed live.

The singing voices behind HUNTR/X – Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami – have already taken the project beyond animation through several high-profile performances.

Earlier this year, the trio performed the Oscar-winning song “Golden” live at the 98th Academy Awards after the film won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song. They also joined KATSEYE onstage at Coachella 2026 for a special performance of the hit track.

Released in June 2025, KPop Demon Hunters quickly became a global phenomenon. Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans for Sony Pictures Animation, the film made history as Netflix’s most-watched title of all time by August 2025.

The voice cast includes Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong and Lee Byung-hun.

Netflix also confirmed earlier this year that a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters is officially in development.