Netflix announces ‘Wednesday’ season 2

Netflix has announced the second season of the top comedy-horror show ‘Wednesday,’ according to Deadline’s report.

Earlier, it was reported by Forbes that the Jenna Ortega-starrer might be scratched due to the alleged conflicts arising between its ownership. For the unversed, the show was initially a project of MGM production, but in March 2022, Amazon and MGM closed an $8.5 million merger.

Even though it may be an odd situation, it looks like the mammoth success of Wednesday is the primary reason that has sealed the deal between all parties.

Only a week after its debut on Netflix, the Addam Family’s spinoff series Wednesday topped the viewership of Stranger Thing’s fourth season. Netflix announced that Wednesday was watched for 341.23 million hours in the first week after its premiere on November 23, setting a new record for an English-language series on the streaming portal.

Wednesday is a new take on the legendary comic strip The Addams Family, which was created by Charles Addams and later inspired a 1960s sitcom and a 1990s motion picture. The well-acclaimed TV show follows a young goth named Wednesday Addams, played by Ortega, who joins Nevermore Academy in an effort to develop her psychic skills and investigate a crime that occurred twenty years ago.

Other than Ortega, the show stars Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, and Emma Myers in pivotal roles.

