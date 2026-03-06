Netflix: Beef returns for second season

“Beef” returns for its second season on Netflix on April 16.

In the recent update, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny are set to star as a young couple working at a country club who witness an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, played by Oscar Isaac (“Frankenstein”) and Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”). Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”) and Song Kang-ho (“Parasite”) are set to join the cast for the second season, which will feature “chess moves of favours and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”

Produced by A24, the upcoming season will consist of eight 30-minute episodes, with creator Lee Sung Jin returning as showrunner and executive producer. Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, who starred in and executive produced Season 1, are back as EPs alongside Jake Schreier, Kitao Sakurai, Ethan Kuperberg, and Anna Ouyang Moench, in addition to Mulligan, Isaac, Melton and Spaeny.

Melton is known for his role in “May December” (2023), which earned him a Golden Globe nod, and his work on CW’s “Riverdale.” Spaeny also received a Golden Globe nomination for her breakout role as Priscilla Presley in “Priscilla” (2023), and starred in the dystopian thriller “Civil War” (2024).

Season 1 of “Beef” followed Danny Cho (Yeun) and Amy Lau (Wong), two strangers in Los Angeles whose lives became dangerously entangled after a road rage incident.

Originally a Netflix limited series, the dark comedy received eight Emmy Award nominations in 2023, taking home Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and acting wins for Yeun and Wong.

The following year, the show won all three of its nominated categories at the Golden Globes, including Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film.