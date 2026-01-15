Netflix: 'Bridgerton' S4 arrives in two parts in early 2026

Netfix revealed the countdown to Bridgerton Season 4, it has also revealed what to expect next.

During the Bridgerton Season 4 Premiere Masquerade: A Live Stream Event, fans were treated to a special first look at Episode 1 and, more importantly, the full list of episode titles for both parts of the upcoming season.

Season 4 will arrive in two installments, with Part 1 premiering on January 29 and Part 2 following on February 26. The newly revealed chapter titles offer early clues about the romantic journey ahead.

Part 1 includes the following episodes

Episode 1: The Waltz

Episode 2: Time Transfixed

Episode 3: The Field Next to the Other Road

Episode 4: An Offer from a Gentleman

Meanwhile, Part 2 has the episodes mentioned below:

Episode 5: Yes or No

Episode 6: The Passing Winter

Episode 7: The Beyond

Episode 8: Dance in the Country

This season is based on Julia Quinn’s third novel, An Offer from a Gentleman, and places the spotlight on Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson.

His story began at a masquerade ball hosted by his mother, Lady Violet Bridgerton, where he encountered a mysterious Lady in Silver. When the night ends, Benedict is left with only a satin glove and a burning curiosity.

Not known to him, the woman he’s searching for is Sophie, a hardworking maid played by newcomer Yerin Ha. As Benedict chases the mystery, the rest of the Bridgerton family is also swept up in their own romantic pursuits.

Netflix also hosted a red-carpet premiere in Paris, where the first episode of Part 1 was screened ahead of its release. True to form, music plays a key role in setting the tone.

Episode 1 features string covers of Coldplay’s Life in Technicolor, Usher and Pitbull’s DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love, and Third Eye Blind’s Never Let You Go, continuing the show’s tradition of reimagining modern hits.

With lavish balls, emotional turns and new faces joining familiar favorites, Bridgerton season 4 promises another sweeping chapter in the beloved series as its winter debut approaches.