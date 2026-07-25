Netflix clarifies 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' release

Netflix denied the reports of delaying the Michael Jackson documentary just days before the release.

According to Variety, a source mentioned that Netflix executives were giving second thoughts to the documentary, they further claimed that their main concern was that Jackson’s estate could sue over claims made in the documentary. They continued with their statement, “It would have been very embarrassing to pull the series after you drop the trailer. It was the fear of a lawsuit from the estate rather than the fans.”

However, a Netflix spokesperson denied the report. The spokesperson further mentioned, “Characterizations that Netflix reconsidered the release or changed course because of outside pressure are inaccurate. The series launched as planned and reached the Netflix Top 10 for three weeks.”

Read More:Michael Jackson estate sues Disney over documentary

The documentary, Michael Jackson: The Verdict, looks back at Jackson’s 2005 criminal trial, 20 years after he was acquitted. In announcing the project, the filmmakers said they wanted to take “a forensic look” at the case because cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom and much of the public’s understanding came from media coverage at the time.

During the trial, prosecutors called several men who accused Jackson of sexually abusing them as children. The defense presented witnesses including Macaulay Culkin, Jay Leno and George Lopez, who testified in support of the singer’s character. After more than 30 hours of deliberations over seven days, the jury found Jackson not guilty on all 10 felony charges, including child molestation, attempted child molestation and conspiracy.