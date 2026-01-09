Netflix confirms release date for 'The Chronicles of Narnia'

Netflix has confirmed the release date for its upcoming adaptation of ‘The Chronicles of Narnia,’ directed by Greta Gerwig.

According to Tudum, the streaming platform’s newly released 2026 slate indicates the film will receive a theatrical run in November before debuting on Netflix in December.

The project is among the most highly anticipated fantasy films slated for 2026, marking the first instalment in Netflix’s planned reimagining of C.S. Lewis’ beloved literary franchise. First published in 1950, The Chronicles of Narnia spans seven novels centred on children from the real world who enter the magical land of Narnia. There, they are guided by the lion Aslan and drawn into battles between good and evil.

As reported by Tudum, Gerwig’s film will not revisit ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,’ which previously launched the Disney and Walden Media film series in 2005. Instead, the new adaptation begins with The Magician’s Nephew, a prequel that explores the origins of Narnia, the rise of the White Witch, and the creation of the fantastical world itself. Although it was published fifth in the series, author C.S. Lewis later identified the book as the chronological starting point of the saga.

This film represented Gerwig’s first project since ‘Barbie,’ which became a global box office success and earned multiple Academy Award nominations. Netflix’s approach signals a fresh creative direction for the franchise, which has previously been adapted as a 1979 animated feature, a BBC television series, and three live-action films released between 2005 and 2010.

Casting details reported alongside the release window include Emma Mackey as the White Witch, Daniel Craig in a supporting role, and Meryl Streep providing the voice of Aslan. The adaptation is expected to feature updated storytelling elements while maintaining the core mythology of Lewis’ original work.

A December streaming debut positions the film for the holiday season, a period traditionally associated with the ‘Narnia’ franchise. Netflix has not yet released a trailer or additional production details.