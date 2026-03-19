Netflix confirms the cast list of Scooby-Doo series

Netflix announced the final cast of live action Scooby-Doo series.

In the recent Netflix announcement, the final cast list of live action Scooby-Doo series has been released.

Netflix gave Scooby-Doo a straight-to-series order just under a year ago. The show comes from Warner Bros. Television and showrunners Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, with Greg Berlanti among its executive producers.

Maxwell Jenkins, Abby Ryder Fortson and Tanner Hagen have joined the previously cast McKenna Grace in the series, which will tell the story of how the members of Mystery Incorporated came together. Jenkins (Lost in Space, Reacher) will play Fred, Fortson (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret) will play Velma, and Hagen will play Shaggy. Grace (Scream 7) is playing Daphne.

Netflix describes Scooby-Doo as “a modern reimagining” of the long-running cartoon, which has gone through a number of iterations dating back to its debut in 1969.

The logline reads, “During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder.

Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

Applebaum and Rosenberg (Hulu’s High Fidelity, MGM+’s From) will executive produce Scooby-Doo via their Midnight Radio banner. Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman of Berlanti Productions also executive produce, as do Midnight Radio’s André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Adrienne Erickson and pilot director Toby Haynes.