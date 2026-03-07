Netflix cuts ties with Meghan Markle’s As Ever Brand in new blow

Netflix has officially ended its partnership with Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever, marking the latest development in the duchess’ business ventures.

According to reports, the streaming giant decided not to continue its involvement with the brand after Markle’s series With Love, Meghan concluded its two-season run.

An industry insider said the partnership no longer made sense once the show came to an end.

“Her show did not go on so it did not make sense to continue the partnership,” an industry source exclusively told Page Six.

In a statement, a Netflix spokesperson said, “Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life.”

“As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world,” the statement added.

Sources close to the situation said the goal had always been to help the lifestyle brand get established before it moved forward on its own. Despite the end of the partnership, Netflix and the duchess are expected to maintain a positive relationship. Insiders also suggested that seasonal specials of With Love, Meghan could still be possible in the future.

“We can expect to see seasonal specials of ‘With Love, Meghan,’” they added.

Representatives for As Ever echoed similar sentiments, describing the partnership with Netflix as an important step in launching the brand and supporting its first year of growth.

“We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own,” the spokesperson continued. “We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a lucrative $100 million deal with Netflix after leaving the royal family in 2020.