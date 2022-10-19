The Crown: Netflix defends drama series amid Sir John Major criticism

The streaming giant Netflix has come out to defend its acclaimed series ‘The Crown’ after Sir John Major dubbed the plotline as ‘a barrel-load of malicious nonsense’.

As per the reports from a foreign-based publication, Sir John Major, former British politician and PM of the years depicted in the Netflix series ‘The Crown’, isn’t content with the way historical events are shown in the series, specifically a scene which had a conversation between him and Prince Charles to oust the late queen.

Dubbing the whole sequence as ‘malicious nonsense’, his office confirmed that no discussion whatsoever has taken place between makers and Sir John, and the events shown are purely made up.

“Sir John has not co-operated in any way with The Crown. Nor has he ever been approached by them to fact-check any script material in this or any other series,” read the statement by the politician’s office.

"Sir John has not co-operated in any way with The Crown. Nor has he ever been approached by them to fact-check any script material in this or any other series," read the statement by the politician's office.

"As you will know, discussions between the monarch and prime minister are entirely private and – for Sir John – will always remain so. But not one of the scenes you depict are accurate in any way whatsoever. They are fiction, pure and simple." However, now a spokesperson from 'The Crown' team has addressed the remarks given by the former PM, saying the series has 'always' been presented as a 'drama' based on historical events.

"Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family – one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians," defended the spokeswoman. The upcoming season about the lives of royals in the 90s decade will see a completely new cast, highlighted by Imelda Staunton, who will take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, while, Jonathan Pryce will be seen as her husband, Prince Philip.

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki will essay Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the series.

Moreover, our very own superstar, Humayun Saeed will feature in the show as Dr Hasnat Ahmed Khan, a British-Pakistani heart surgeon and a close friend of Princess Diana.

Though the show has been a cult favourite over the previous four instalments, the death of the monarch last month has spurred a renewed interest among the audience for the series. According to the quoted numbers from international sources, viewership for ‘The Crown’ increased by over 800% following the Queen’s death.

Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ will start streaming on November 9.

