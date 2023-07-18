Netflix greenlights docu-series on U.S. Women’s World Cup team

The streaming giant Netflix is preparing a documentary series on the United States women’s national soccer team, focusing on their upcoming quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Women’s World Cup title.

As announced by the streamer on Monday, the series is already in production and will be available to stream later this year.

According to the details, the docu-series will feature newcomers, including 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson, veterans with the likes of Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe as well as first-timers Sofia Huerta, Lynn Williams and Kristie Mewis.

Directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Rebecca Gitlitz and co-produced by TIME Studios, Words + Pictures, and media and commerce company Togethxr, the yet-to-be-titled, multi-episode documentary, will allow audiences to follow players and coaches, as they will reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history.

The series will ‘capture how the world-class athletes handle the pressure, competition and their own legacy leading up to the largest and most attended stand-alone women’s sporting event in history’.

It is pertinent to mention that the Women’s World Cup kicks off later this week, with matches planned in New Zealand and Australia. The US national team will first face Vietnam on July 21.

