Netflix drops 'Bridgerton' Season 4 trailer

The new trailer for Bridgerton Season 4 has offered fans their first look at the next chapter of the Netflix drama, while also prompting fresh questions about which familiar faces will return.

In the recent update, Season 4 focuses on Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson. The story was delayed despite being the subject of Julia Quinn’s third novel. Bridgerton Season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix in two parts: Part 1to be released on January 29, and Part 2 will premiere on February 26.

The trailer revealed a romance inspired by a Cinderella-like fairy tale and forbidden love tropes, beginning when Benedict meets a mysterious masked woman, the Lady in Silver, at a masquerade ball hosted by his mother. With help from his sister Eloise, he searches society for her identity, unaware that she is Sophie Baek, a resourceful maid working under the strict Lady Araminta Gun.

The tension built as Benedict struggled to reconcile his attraction to Sophie with rigid class expectations, questioning whether love can overcome social boundaries.

Alongside the new romance, the trailer confirms the return of several key characters. Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley will reprise their roles as Anthony and Kate Bridgerton, with viewers promised glimpses of their settled married life. Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan also return as Colin and Penelope Bridgerton, with Penelope navigating life as a now-public columnist while embracing family life with Colin.

Hannah Dodd is back as Francesca Stirling, alongside Victor Alli as John Stirling and Masali Baduza as Michaela. Claudia Jessie’s Eloise Bridgerton continues her journey following the events of season three. Younger siblings Hyacinth and Gregory, played by Florence Hunt and Will Tilston, remain part of the ensemble. Notably absent are Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset.