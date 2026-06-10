Netflix drops first 'Enola Holmes 3' trailer, confirms release date

Millie Bobby Brown returns in Enola Holmes 3, this time as a young detective’s biggest mystery hits a little closer to home.

The new trailer for the upcoming Netflix sequel finds Enola preparing for her wedding to Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge). But what should be the happiest day of her life quickly spirals into chaos when she learns that her famous brother, Sherlock Holmes, has been kidnapped.

The trailer opens with what appears to be a runaway bride scenario, as Enola is seen firing a gun at a mysterious figure on horseback while Tewkesbury waits for her at the altar. Of course, things aren’t quite what they seem. In the trailer, Enola noted, “I understand you may need some explanation as to how this all began”.

“Life was everything I wanted it to be,” she continues as scenes of her and Tewkesbury enjoying life together flash across the screen. “When it was just the two of us.” The trailer also teases Tewkesbury’s proposal, prompting one of Enola’s trademark jokes: “He has a first name. I was surprised too.” As her wedding day approaches, Enola begins questioning whether she’s truly ready for marriage.

“Can I love him without losing myself?” she wonders, wrestling with what it means to build a life beyond being a Holmes. Everything comes to a head on the morning of the wedding when a mysterious horseman arrives with shocking news: Sherlock Holmes has vanished.

Set to a dramatic reimagining of Billy Idol’s classic hit “White Wedding,” the trailer transforms Enola’s big day into a race against time. “This is not how I imagined this moment,” Tewkesbury says as the action-packed preview comes to a close.

Directed by Philip Barantini from a screenplay by acclaimed playwright and Emmy winner Jack Thorne, Enola Holmes 3 marks the latest installment in Netflix’s mystery-adventure series. The first film debuted in 2020, followed by a sequel in 2022.

Based on Nancy Springer’s The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series, the third film sends Enola to Malta for her most personal case yet. According to the official logline, “Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

Alongside Brown, the cast includes Partridge, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Susan Wokoma, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter.