Netflix drops new trailer for ‘You’ season 3, announces release date!

Netflix on Monday dropped the much-anticipated trailer for the third season for You, announcing that it will premiere on October 15.

The trailer for the psychological thriller, that left off last season with Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) expecting their first child while Joe eyes the new neighbour, teases the couple’s child’s name against visuals of a cake being prepared.

Going by the last season and the new trailer, it seems like the show will pick up with Joe and Love married and raising their son Henry as their life unravels due to Joe’s interest in the next-door neighbour and Love’s unnerving understanding of him.

Watch the trailer:

The second season of You premiered on Netflix in December 2019, with the tentative original release of season 3 being touted as April 2021. However, due to COVID-19 delays, the show’s release was pushed back to fall 2021 instead. read more

The show, based on Caroline Kepnes’ novels of the same name, follows bookstore manager Goldberg as he turns into a serial killer through the course of the series, simultaneously pursuing uninformed love interests. It first premiered on Netflix in December 2018 after running on Lifetime.

Season 2 opened to positive reviews from fans and critics and followed Kepnes’ second book Hidden Bodies. It followed Joe from New York to Los Angeles, where he meets a new love interest, Love Quinn, who has secrets of her own.