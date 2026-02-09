Netflix drops teaser for Brad Pitt's 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth' at Super Bowl

Brad Pitt is stepping back into the role that earned him an Oscar with the surprise debut of the first teaser for The Adventures of Cliff Booth during Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8.

The teaser, which Netflix has yet to release online officially, gave fans a first look at the follow-up to 2019’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

In the new film, Pitt, 62, reprises the role of Cliff Booth, the charismatic stuntman and Hollywood fixer who originally appeared alongside Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 hit.

The movie is directed by David Fincher – known for The Social Network, Gone Girl – and reportedly written by Tarantino, marking a reunion between Pitt and Fincher for the first time since 2008’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The two also previously collaborated on Se7en and Fight Club.

Though details about the plot remain under wraps, the teaser gave a glimpse into the return of the Hollywood universe fans loved.

The cast also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, JB Taken, and Corey Fogelmanis.

“I just wrapped on [David] Fincher’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel, which was just such a dream to make. I absolutely loved it,” Debicki shared on January 24 at Sundance Film Festival premiere of her movie Wicker.

The Adventures of Cliff Booth is set to arrive soon on Netflix.